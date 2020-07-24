PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball is back! But before first pitch, the atmosphere before the Phillies’ season opener took a serious tone.
It’s Opening Day and it is also the first chance the baseball world will have to speak on social injustice.
In a pregame ceremony, both the Phillies and Marlins lined the field for a special show of unity in the fight against racial injustice.
Phillies and Marlins holding a black rope together in support of #BLM pic.twitter.com/z4ZGSen9xg
A moment of silence was also held for those who have lost their loves to COVID-19.
Last night, when the Yankees and Nationals kicked off the new baseball season, players and coaches took a knee to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement.
For baseball’s part, Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen helped lead the charge and start uncomfortable conversations in this clubhouse. He says it’s necessary everywhere.
“There’s been an open dialogue of multiple and a multitude of conversations that we’ve had. And it all began because we were open with each other and sat down and were able to have an understanding of one another,” McCutchen said. “But it first took us pulling a chair up next to each other and saying, ‘Look, this is going to be uncomfortable but we have to have this conversation. We have to talk about this because I want to understand where you’re coming from.”
Phillies players wore “Black Lives Matter” shirts during warmups.
