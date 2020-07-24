PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The season of baseball will be like no other. The Phillies games will look a lot different this year, starting with the Phillie Phanatic who is now outfitted with a face mask.

CBS3 caught up with the fan-favorite at the Phillies team store Friday morning in South Philadelphia. And it’s clear, the best things about the Phanatic will never change.

The season though is just about four months late and only features a 60 game schedule.

From the fans Eyewitness News spoke with, they don’t seem to mind.

“Four months late but never too late,” South Philadelphia resident James Robinson said.

“I’m excited, sports are back,” Steve Hewitt said. “I’m excited to see Harper, of course, and we got JT. And I’m excited to see the starting five. I want to see the pitching rotation.”

But no fans will be in the stands to see that pitching rotation.

The Phillies will play their 30 home games at an empty Citizens Bank Park with coronavirus safety precautions in place and fans social distancing at home.

“As long as I have my sports I’m not too worried about it,” Hewitt said.

And even though fans can’t go inside of Citizens Bank Park this year, they can certainly be there in spirit.

Their image can sit in the stand the entire season. Cutouts are currently available for season ticket holders for $25. Other fans will be able to buy them likely next week for $40.

“I might get one for my dog,” James Robinson said.

Robinson is clearly a fan, wearing his Phillies face mask, and today he’s making a bold prediction.

“We’re going to win the World Series,” Robinson said. “60 and 0.”