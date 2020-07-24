PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pandemic has left everyone facing unique issues. Philadelphia Streets Department employees are dealing with COVID-19, personal protective equipment, and other consequences.

The Philadelphia Sanitation Division says there is no shortage of PPE for its employees.

“You can see some of the items that we have given to our employees as they go about their day collecting trash during this pandemic,” Deputy Streets Commissioner Keith Warren said.

Workers lay out a variety of masks, protective face shields, hand sanitizer and gear to show just how seriously they’re taking the rising threat of the coronavirus and the safety of their employees.

“PPE and protective equipment is readily available for our workers and it is given out every morning,” Warren said.

The display comes on the heels of the sanitation workers union calling out unsafe conditions and what they considered a lack of proper PPE.

Union officials say as many as 100 sanitation workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at this point, leading to staff shortages and delays in trash collection.

“We are challenged with COVID-related issues just like the rest of the public and the rest of the working world and we also have operational challenges due to that,” Warren said.

The department says it’s working fast and furiously to get back on track during unprecedented times.

“The tonnage out there right now due to COVID is astronomical. We’re collecting maybe 3 to 4,000 tons more per week,” Warren said.

While there is still as much as a two-to-three-day delay in trash pickup, the city is bringing in reinforcements to help with staffing issues.

“We are working now probably 16 days straight and more than eight hours a day to try to catch up and try to keep the streets free and clear of debris,” Warren said.

At least one City Councilmember has suggested that the city brings in private trash companies to come in to help out. Warren says nothing is off the table at this point.