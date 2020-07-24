Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are warning people not to swim in rivers or creeks. The department released a quick message explaining the dangers of swimming in natural waters.
This comes after drownings of young swimmers in the Delaware and Schuylkill Rivers this summer.
The police department reminds people not to swim in non-approved areas.
“They’re beautiful to look at, but they’re very dangerous,” Philadelphia Police Marine Unit Lt. Andrew Napoli said. “Their currents are swift, you cannot swim against those currents. So we want people to know the hazards and avoid those hazards.”
The Marine Unit says do not go in to help someone who is struggling because you could also be pulled in.
Instead, call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.