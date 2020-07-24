PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Historical Commission has voted in favor of removing the Christopher Columbus Statue from Marconi Plaza. The commission held a virtual hearing Friday.
The city had asked the Historical Commission to evaluate the safety of the South Philadelphia site, both for the public and the statue itself.
It has attracted contentious protests.
Some residents say Columbus represents racism and genocide. Others say Columbus is an important historical figure for Italian Americans.
Much of Friday’s testimony was from people who supported keeping it in place, including longtime political figure Vincent Fumo.
“His history does mean something. It means something to the world, whether you like it or not. Because he did this exploration,” Fumo said.
Now that the Historical Commission has voted, the Art Commission will cast a deciding vote next month.
