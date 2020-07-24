Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is facing charges of vehicular homicide in connection to a double fatal crash last month in Northeast Philadelphia. Dylan Urbanowski, of Willow Grove, surrendered to police on Friday.
Authorities say he was driving impaired and speeding on Grant Avenue near Bustleton Avenue on June 1.
The vehicle lost control and slid into oncoming traffic.
Urbanowski and four passengers were ejected from the car.
Two men were killed in the crash and the other two were seriously hurt.
