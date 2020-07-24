Country Singer Tim McGraw Thanks Nurses At Virtua Marlton Hospital During Video Call

Comments
MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) – Health care workers in South Jersey got a big surprise when an unexpected guest joined their video call. Country music star Tim McGraw dropped in on the conversation between nurses at Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
“I just wanted to thank you guys for all the work you’re doing on behalf of my family,” McGraw said. “I know some of you guys are off right now and calling in and wondering ‘why am I having to call in on a day off’ but hopefully I’m not messing it up too much. I just want to say thank you and what great work you guys are doing.”
It’s part of a special series from Spotify to recognize workers on the front lines of the pandemic
You must log in to post a comment.