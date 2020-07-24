Comments
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday and one thing to love about summer is those sunny days. Forty years ago this month, Sesame Place opened in Langhorne.
On Friday, the amusement park reopened for the season with a number of new safety measures in place, including advance reservations.
So how are they celebrating their 40th birthday?
it’s always fun for kids of all ages to see their favorite friends from Sesame Street.
Sesame Place’s new safety protocols will include mandatory temperature checks and guests ages 2 and older are required to wear face coverings.
The park will also limit the capacity to help with social distancing, so guests do need to make a reservation online in advance of their visit.
