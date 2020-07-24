Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The crack of the bat is finally back in South Philly as the Phillies open their season almost four months later than initially planned. Things will be a little different on the diamond, so all of Phillies nation will be rooting from places other than the yard.
No fans are allowed in the stands at Citizens Bank Park.
Of course, one guy we will all miss seeing in person is the Phillie Phanatic.
Vittoria Woodill caught up with the best in the biz to get you ready for this unique season.
Watch the video for more.
You must log in to post a comment.