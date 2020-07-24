Authorities Investigating Death Of Man At Collingswood PATCO Station

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Multiple agencies are investigating after a man was found dead at the Collingswood PATCO station Friday morning, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
Authorities responded to the station shortly after 8 a.m. for a report of a man hit by a train.
When they arrived, they found a man on the tracks who had been struck by the train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are now investigating the events that led up to the man’s death.
The Collingswood station remains closed at this time.
Service is resuming between Lindenwold and 15/16th with residual delays. Service was suspended in both directions at this time as the result of police activity.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact DRPA Police Sgt. Sean Longfellow at 856-969-7836.
