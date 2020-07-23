PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying at least four people wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in South Philadelphia earlier this month. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of S. 24th Street, just after 7 p.m. on July 3.
Investigators say a 24-year-old man was walking to a corner store when he was gunned down by several people in a white 2016 to 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.
Police say someone in the right-rear passenger side exited the Jeep and shot the man, as the driver and front-seat passenger also fired shots at the victim.
At least four people were inside the vehicle.
The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction of every homicide.
If you have any information on this homicide, call police.
You must log in to post a comment.