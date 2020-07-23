PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Northeast Philadelphia restaurant that opened in February had to switch its plans when COVID-19 hit. But their takeout has been a hit.
If you want to be starstruck from scratch Italian takeout that’s got energy, excitement and some South Philadelphia flare, Cafe Carmela on Holme Avenue will make your tastebuds stand up and sing with their boxes that burst with freshness and handmade specialties.
First-time restaurant owners and husband and wife Joe and Anna Marie opened Cafe Carmela in February and while it may have been winter, business was off to a hot start until COVID-19 cooled it down.
That forced their food to shine out of a box and not the plates they had envisioned, which is why the show went on as their customers kept coming in. Because this family stuck to their roots.
Watch the video for more from this week’s Takeout With Tori
