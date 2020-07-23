PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Postponed from April due to COVID-19, the Phillies long-awaited home opener is Friday. Superfans prepared by shopping at the team store at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

“Took a drive down, figured we’d pick up some new Phillies gear, a couple of new T-shirts, something for my son to wear tonight,” said Debbie Ubele, of Marlton, New Jersey.

But this Opening Day will look a lot different from years past. The only spectator in the stands will be the Phillie Phanatic.

“Philly fans are the best, so it really is a home-field advantage that we’re missing out on,” said David Bucks, Phillies executive vice president. “We acknowledge that, everybody knows that. It’s reality, so they’re making do with it.”

Fans may still be able to catch a glimpse of themselves on TV. For $40 — or $25 for season ticket holders — the team will make a cardboard cutout of you and place it in the ballpark for the season with the proceeds going to charity. The first three games will feature local health care heroes.

“You get it, it’ll stay there the whole time,” Buck said. “Funny, Bryce Harper already wants his family cardboard cutouts. He paid the $25 bucks and he’s going to be in right field, his family is going to be in right field, right behind him.”

Speaking of Harper, the megastar’s new bobblehead is also the hottest selling item at the team store.

“Bryce in his headband and baby blues, that’s what everybody wants,” said Bobby Tomaselli, retail director at Citizens Bank Park.

Another new item is also a sign of the times, Phillies-themed face coverings.

“We have three styles, the one I’m obviously wearing today,” Tomaselli said. “We have a gray, and then a red and we have about 15 other styles on the way.”

Though they can’t physically be at Citizens Bank Park for the games, fans are just happy to be able to watch their favorite sport again from home.

“I really didn’t believe that it was going to happen,” Ubele said. “I kept thinking to myself, there’s going to be a hiccup. 2020 just has done that to us again and again, and so I’m thrilled that they’ve made this work.”

The Phillies will take on the Marlins Friday at 7:05 p.m. There will be a special pre-game ceremony to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.