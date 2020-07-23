PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball is back! While the MLB kicks off the 2020 season Thursday afternoon, the Phillies’ season starts Friday night.
The Phils are giving fans a sneak peek at who they will be watching this season.
The Phillies released their Opening Day roster for the 2020 regular season.
Introducing the 2020 Philadelphia Phillies.#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/SwOCArI0Kh
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 23, 2020
The roster includes 16 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders and six outfielders.
The pitchers are right-handers Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, Deolis Guerra, Tommy Hunter, Trevor Kelley, Reggie McClain, Héctor Neris, Aaron Nola, Nick Pivetta, Ramón Rosso, Vince Velasquez and Zack Wheeler and left-handers José Álvarez, Austin Davis, Cole Irvin and Adam Morgan.
Andrew Knapp and J.T. Realmuto are the catchers.
The five infielders are Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Scott Kingery, Jean Segura and Neil Walker and the six outfielders are Jay Bruce, Kyle Garlick, Bryce Harper, Adam Haseley, Andrew McCutchen and Roman Quinn.
The Phillies open their season Friday, July 24 against the Miami Marlins at 7:05 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.