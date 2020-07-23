HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation now offers a non-binary gender designation option for its driver licenses and photos identification cards. PennDOT says the decision comes to keep up with its dedicated efforts to provide residents with fair and equal services.
Gender designation options on Pennsylvania driver’s licenses and photo ID cards are “M” – male, “F” – female, or “X” – non binary.
“Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT’s mission and I’m proud that we’re taking this step.”
Pennsylvania residents who wish to change their gender designation must fill out the form DL-32 — Request for Gender Change on Driver’s License/Identification Card — and bring it to any PennDOT Driver License Center to complete the process. You will not be charged for the change on identification products.
Applicable duplicate fees will apply to customers to obtain a duplicate license or photo ID card reflecting the change in designation.
You will not need signoff of a medical or social service provider.
To find PennDOT locations, click here.
There are currently 17 states, including Pennsylvania, that offer a non-binary option for customers.
