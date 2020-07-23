Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police in New Castle County have arrested a man they say attacked and raped a teen girl at a Wilmington Pak earlier this week. The incident happened at the Canby Park, off of Banning Road near St. Elizabeth’s High School, around 7 a.m. Monday.
According to investigators, 22-year-old Nijir Lee approached the girl, who was walking alone, flashed a weapon and then raped her.
Lee was charged with one count of felony rape in the first degree, one count of felony robbery in the first degree, one count of felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one felony count of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited.
