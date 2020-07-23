BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) — Janitorial businesses are cleaning up amid the pandemic as the need to sanitize homes and businesses is a big priority right now. Eyewitness News spoke with a family of frontline germ-fighters about how their business is thriving during the crisis.

“People think that the cleaners are at the bottom. I explain to them that we are at the top because this place couldn’t run if it wasn’t clean,” Nadine Middleton said.

The Middletons are a family on the frontline.

“We were ready even before things got bad,” said Middleton.

Sixteen years ago, Nadine and her husband bought an Anago Cleaning Franchise to operate on the Main Line. In that time, they worked hard, were able to put their kids through college and two came back to help run it.

“We are constantly growing. We have people asking us to work every day, we could use more employees I should say that, but right now we are at 15,” said Middleton.

While other industries have had to cut back, COVID-19 has only increased the need for trained cleaning staff, especially in corporate settings.

It has also piqued interest in those who have wanted to get involved in the profession.

“It’s not about getting a franchise and buying a job, it’s about being an entrepreneur and wanting to make a difference,” said Territory Owner of Anago Cleaning Systems Andrew Navarro.

“We have to be trained on OSHA bloodborne pathogens. It’s a whole new world out there, we don’t even say janitorial, we say environmental services,” Middleton said.

These days, Middleton’s entire family is working double-time to disinfect.