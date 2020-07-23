PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The director of the Free Library of Philadelphia has resigned after 12 years at the helm. It comes after allegations of inequality from African American employees.

“We called on this last year, it was time for a change,” said Philadelphia Councilmember Cindy Bass.

Bass grew tired of the excuses.

Last week, she and a few other councilmembers had a phone meeting with Siobhan Reardon, the director of the Free Library of Philadelphia, to address years of concerns of racial inequality in the workplace and what council called “a lack of action from Reardon.”

“Essentially, she hadn’t done anything because she needed the last few years to really get an understanding of the issue of racism, which I personally found to be incredibly insulting,” said Councilwoman Bass.

Reardon was the first woman to serve as the director of the city’s library system, but her tenure was overshadowed by a deluge of complaints from Black library workers in recent years. Some can now be read on an Instagram account.

One library worker wrote she was told she “smells bad” after she had on ethnic oils. Others point out they make less on average than white staff.

The complaints also prompted several authors and even a children’s music performer to cancel virtual events for the Free Library earlier this month.

“We’ve canceled it so we can be in support of the concerned Black workers of the free library system,” the performer said.

But in a statement, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said, in part: “Our administration stands in solidarity with the Free Library’s Black employees, and the countless others who have made their voices heard.“

Mayor Kenney also said he appreciates the former director’s years of service.

His office will now work with the library’s board on a search for the next director.