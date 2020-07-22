TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says yoga, pilates and martial arts studios can reopen for indoor classes. Gov. Murphy laid out the rules Wednesday afternoon.

“Martial arts studios, which are classified as indoor recreational facilities, may conduct non-contact classes at up to a maximum of 25% capacity, so long as everyone is masked and keeping social distances,” Gov. Murphy said.

Eyewitness News stopped by a South Jersey martial arts studio to find out what precautions they’re taking to reopen for in-person classes.

The Growth Dojo in Sewell has been holding classes online since New Jersey issued its stay-at-home order.

“It’s been a learning opportunity, teaching all the kids. This is something we’re all going through,” said instructor Josh Sivel. “We’re trying to teach them how do you grow through this adversity? How do you grow through a global pandemic?”

Sivel says that’s why the studio intends to follow the governor’s rules for masks, social distancing, and classes must be non-contact.

“The shorter classes gives us time to clean in between everything. We clean the chairs, clean the spots, and make sure everything is clean in between every single class that we’re going to do,” he said.

The martial arts studio is also checking everyone’s temperature who comes into the studio.

On Wednesday, Gov. Murphy also announced that drills and practices for sports considered high-risk could also resume outdoors.

The Growth Dojo is excited to reopen its doors with not only physical health in mind but also students’ mental health.

“We have kids who say, ‘We’re scared about protests, why are people doing this?’ All that is an opportunity to learn to teach,” Sivel said.

The Growth Dojo is expected to reopen for in-person classes starting next week.

New Jersey gyms however are still closed except for one-on-one training.