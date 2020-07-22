PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer has been charged for using pepper spray on three peaceful protesters during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on a city highway last month, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday. SWAT Officer Richard Paul Nicoletti was charged with possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression.

An investigation into the incident was opened on June 24, after video evidence and witness statements showed Officer Nicoletti assaulting three protesters with Oleoresin Capsicum “OC” spray, also known as pepper spray, on the westbound lanes of Interstate 676, near the 20th Street overpass.

Officer Nicoletti was assigned to the Philadelphia SWAT Unit and deployed to Center City for protest detail around 5 p.m. on June 1, the same day Philadelphia police deployed tear gas — which Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw have since publicly apologized for.

The district attorney’s office says while protesters and several journalists scrambled to get away from the tear gas, one or more canisters landed close to the three complainants who were passively sitting or kneeling on the highway and another protester who was standing close by. Each time a canister landed near the group, a protester would pick it up and throw it away from the group.

The investigation found there is no proof a thrown canister hit an officer or state trooper.

Investigators say Officer Nicoletti was observed carrying an OC spray can when he approached the four protesters and sprayed it in the faces of two protesters who were kneeling unprovoked. He reportedly pulled down the goggles one of the protesters was wearing for protection and sprayed her in the face again.

The third protester was sitting hunched over to protect his face with his legs crossed when Officer Nicoletti allegedly reached down, grabbed him and violently threw him onto his back and continually sprayed him with OC while he was lying down and standing back up.

The protester was unable to see due to the OC spray and officials say he swung at the officer but did not make contact. He was left on his feet in close proximity to moving traffic on the other side of 676, still unable to see.

The fourth protester nearby was not sprayed and none of the four protesters were taken into police custody. Officials say they were not offered medical treatment and they were left to walk on 676 with their eyesight impaired, needing help from other protesters to safely get off of I-676.

“Thanks to the investigative work of Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs and careful, additional investigation done by the DAO Special Investigations Unit, we are moving forward today with evenhanded justice. Great care has gone into our factual investigation to get the truth. We are also keeping our sworn oath to uphold the Constitution,” District Attorney Krasner said. “The complaint alleges that Officer Nicoletti broke the laws he was sworn to uphold and that his actions interfered with Philadelphians’ and Americans’ peaceful exercise of their sacred constitutional rights of free speech and assembly. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office will not make excuses for crimes committed by law enforcement that demean the democratic freedoms so many Americans have fought and died to preserve. Let’s be clear on who is the source of governmental and police power: People are the source of that power — the people’s votes and the people’s taxes. Let’s be clear on who built these highways and streets: These streets come from and belong to the people. In the words of generations of peaceful protesters committed to improving our country, which is what patriots do: ‘Whose streets!? Our streets!!'”