PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two missing cousins, ages 7 and 12. Police say 12-year-old Mariah Moore and 7-year-old Tyesir Moore were last seen leaving their home on the 4400 block of N. 19th Street around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The pair left to go to the corner store at 4501 N. 19th St. and were then heading to Nicetown Park at 4200 Germantown Ave. However, the two cousins have not been seen or heard from since.
Mariah, is 70lbs, thin build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, brown braided hair, and was wearing a black headscarf and blue shorts.
Tyesir, is 4’ 4”, 68lbs, medium build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, brown short hair, and was wearing a black polo shirt with blue and red stripes, black and red shorts and black and gray New Balance sneakers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mariah Moore and Tyesir Moore is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or dial 911.
