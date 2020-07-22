PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pandemic has caused a lag in children getting vaccinations needed to attend school. So the Pennsylvania Department Of Health has issued a temporary suspension of the required immunizations.

Students are scheduled to go back to class, with many going part-time, in about a month.

They’re supposed to have the required vaccines by then, but the state Health Department has announced a two-month extension.

There’s been a dramatic drop in children getting routine vaccinations because of the pandemic.

Doctor’s offices were closed for a few months and when they reopened some parents were reluctant to take kids to pediatricians, fearful of being exposed to the virus.

“We’re very concerned about children not getting vaccines because the last thing we need right now is a vaccine-preventable disease outbreak like measles or whooping cough,” said Dr. Sally Goza from the Academy of Pediatrics.

Vaccines also prevent other things like mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus and meningitis.

To accommodate a backlog in vaccinations required for school in Pennsylvania, the Department of Health is allowing a two-month extension.

“I think it’s a very wise move. We don’t want to delay children getting education,” said Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia pediatric specialist Dr. Daniel Taylor.

Dr. Taylor says they’re seeing as many patients as possible while taking safety precautions, like spacing out appointments and cleaning between patients.

Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says millions of children are behind on the immunizations that are given from 2 months of age to 16.

“Is this going to be putting children at risk in any way?” CBS3’s Stephanie Stahl asked.

“Of course everything in life has some risk,” said Dr. Taylor. “But the sooner we get kids caught up to date on vaccinations the better it is for everybody.”

Dr. Taylor also says even if children will be learning from home or in school only part-time, they still need to be up to date on their vaccinations.

Flu shots are not part of the required vaccines for school. But doctors say they will be especially important this year because of the coronavirus.

Flu shots usually start in September.