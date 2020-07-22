PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If the Philadelphia Eagles fans are allowed to attend games this season, they will need to remember their mask before heading to Lincoln Financial Field. On Wednesday, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared the news via Twitter that all fans will be required to wear masks in stadiums to attend games in 2020.
For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r
— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020
However, Philadelphia officials said last week that if the Philadelphia Eagles can play this season, fans are not expected to be allowed to attend.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says he thinks it will be safe for the team to play but without spectators in the stands.
The NFL is giving local authorities the option to ban fans from games and city leaders say they’ve been in touch with the Eagles about those restrictions. This week, the Jets and Giants said that there will be no fans at MetLife Stadium until further notice, while other teams are still planning on having limited attendance.
The Eagles’ first home game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20th against the Los Angeles Rams.
