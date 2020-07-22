TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey State School Nurses Association warned that communities are unprepared for schools to reopen. During a legislative hearing today, a City of Camden school nurse said the state’s guidelines have been too vague.
“The combination of the lack of contact tracing infrastructure in schools, the delay in test results and the lack of community buy-in creates a public health perfect storm of outbreaks among our school communities. School nurses throughout the state are voicing concerns about safe reopening and the lack of public health guidance from the highest level of state government,” said Robin Cogan.
Cogan also said many teachers and students will almost certainly be exposed to the coronavirus.
That means, they will have to be absent from school to self-quarantine.
