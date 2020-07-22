WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County Police say they need your help tracking down a young man who attacked and sexually assaulted a teen early Monday morning. The pouring rain made for a deserted scene Wednesday afternoon at Canby Park in Wilmington.

It was here some two days earlier, around 7 a.m. Monday, when police say a teenage girl was attacked and sexually assaulted by this man.

According to investigators, the suspect, who they say is between 16 and 25 years old, approached the girl, who was walking alone, flashed a weapon and then sexually assaulted her.

It happened in the park off of Banning Road near St. Elizabeth’s High School.

Now investigators need your help locating the suspect, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt under a red, white and blue puffy coat, with white Nike sneakers.

His most distinguishing piece of clothing was a black hat with “Thorough Threads” written in a multi-colored font.

New Castle County Police say any information can be given anonymously. They are also suggesting anyone using the park to remain extra vigilant, especially if they’re alone or isolated.

If you have any information, contact Detective Michelle Burrus at (302)395-8131or email at Michelle.Burrus@newcastlede.gov or call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.