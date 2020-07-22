PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teen was shot while sleeping on a friend’s couch in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood. Investigators say the gunman walked onto the porch of the home on the 1900 block of West Laveer Street and fired into the window, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 17-year-old was shot three times in the leg. The bullets came through the window and the couch. He was rushed to Einstein Hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators say the shooter or shooters fired at least nine times into the home.

Two others were in the same room at the time, including an 18-year-old who lives at the home and a 21-year-old, they were not injured. Investigators say they were awake and playing video games when their 17-year-old friend was shot.

“He was really, really lucky because the shooter was clearly standing on the porch firing most of the shots and was just several feet away. Even though it went through the front window, through the couch, it was just the distance of a few feet and for the 17-year-old to only be struck in the leg and in stable condition. He is very lucky,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “The other bullets went into the ceiling, living room and dining room walls.”

Police are unsure who the target was in this shooting. The motive also remains unclear.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.