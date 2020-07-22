Football Youth Coaches, Players Gather To Remember Team Members Lost To Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Youth coaches and players from across the city gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall on Wednesday to remember young players lost to gun violence. Jerseys with the names of victims were displayed by the anti-violence non-profit Open Door Abuse Awareness Prevention.
At least seven Philadelphia high school football players have been shot and killed in the last four years.
Players like Keshawn Allen called on the city not to cancel the high school football season.
“We all understand health and safety are at stake right now but at the same time, we want league officials to understand the course of our future is at stake right now, as well,” Allen said.
The group called on the city to restore funding to anti-violence programs.
