PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be a meeting Wednesday to decide the future of the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia. The statue at Marconi Plaza has been boxed up since protests erupted over its fate last month.
The city will ask the Philadelphia Art Commission to approve removing the statue today.
Officials have been collecting residents’ input on what they should do with the statue.
Residents can also take part in the meeting with the art commission.
