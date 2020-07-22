PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Art Commission held its first public hearing Wednesday to consider the future of the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia’s Marconi Plaza. The statue has been the source of tension and even violence.

The Art Commission listened to hours of testimony but it was not enough for them to make a decision on the statue’s future.

Some protesters have made clear that they believe the statue of Christopher Columbus is offensive. But others say not so fast.

“I think painting white supremacist figures like Columbus as symbols of Italian heritage is very dangerous and misguided. It’s harmful, not only for indigenous and other disenfranchised communities, but also for Italian Americans’ collective memory and sense of identity,” said Philadelphia resident Kaitlyn Berrelli.

Other neighbors consider Columbus a symbol of their neighborhood pride and say the statue has a special meaning for many.

“To say this is going to be a danger to the general public is ludicrous. The reason they say that is in the history here in the city, we have other issues that came up and it protected whatever was there. This statue should be protected regardless of how people feel,” said Vince Berrelli.

Mayor Jim Kenney ordered the statue boarded up after several violent citizen confrontations that led to dozens of police incidents and at least two arrests.

He then opened up the discussion on the statue’s future to the public. Nearly 13,000 people responded with 80% saying they were in favor of removing the statue from Marconi Plaza.

In spite of hours of testimony, the Art Commission delayed their decision, saying they needed more input, especially from the Historical Commission, which is set for its own marathon hearing on Friday.

The Art Commission will meet again on Wednesday, Aug. 12, to finally vote.