CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A 29-year-old man has been charged after reportedly spitting in the face of Cherry Hill police and Camden County Sheriff’s officers. Cherry Hill police say officers were assisting Camden County Sheriff’s officers with 29-year-old Lance Phillips Jr., of Pennsauken, who was in custody.
When the officer entered the Cherry Hill Police Department’s prisoner processing area, Phillips became combative.
Officials say during the struggle he spit in the officers’ faces and claimed he was infected with COVID-19.
The officers were treated at a local hospital.
Phillips Jr. was charged with throwing bodily fluid at law enforcement, criminal mischief, simple assault and a COVID-29 executive order violation.
He was remanded to the Camden County Jail.
