PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A beer made in our area to help fund social justice causes has sold out. We first told you about the Black Is Beautiful beer last week.
Love City Brewing in Callowhill teamed up with Two Locals Brewing Company and Harrisburg-based Harris Family Brewing for the collaboration.
We sold out of Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout faster than any other beer in the history of Love City! We’re donating $9,157 to @blmphilly. So much love to our collaborators, Two Locals and @HFBrewery_ pic.twitter.com/CyF6K0EsjP
— Love City Brewing Co (@lovecitybrewing) July 22, 2020
Two Locals is Philly’s first Black-owned brewery. Harris Family Brewing in Harrisburg is Pennsylvania’s first Black-owned brewery.
Sales from the beer are going to Black Lives Matter Philly.
