By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A beer made in our area to help fund social justice causes has sold out. We first told you about the Black Is Beautiful beer last week.

Love City Brewing in Callowhill teamed up with Two Locals Brewing Company and Harrisburg-based Harris Family Brewing for the collaboration.

Two Locals is Philly’s first Black-owned brewery. Harris Family Brewing in Harrisburg is Pennsylvania’s first Black-owned brewery.

Sales from the beer are going to Black Lives Matter Philly.

