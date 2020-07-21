Comments
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Cheltenham Township Police Department needs the public’s help locating the owners of a duck that was found wandering the streets. Officers picked up the duck on the 300 block of Cottman Avenue Tuesday morning.
“Is anyone missing a duck? We received some info that this fella was wondering around since the ‘quack’ of dawn and finally caught up with him on the 300 block of Cottman Ave,” the department posted on Facebook.
If you recognize the duck or he belongs to you, contact CSO Lannutti at 215-885-1600, ext. 478.
Police say if they don’t hear from the owner he will most likely be taken to the SPCA in Perkiomenville later today.
