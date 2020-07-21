Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed in the city’s Frankford section. It happened around midnight Tuesday on the 1600 block of Pratt Street.
Police found the 26-year-old victim shot in the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Detectives found a gun nearby.
There is no word on a motive.
