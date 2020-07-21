Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after police say the body of a female was found in the trunk of a vehicle at a West Philadelphia car dealership. According to officials, the discovery was made Tuesday afternoon along the 5000 block of Merion Avenue at the Superior Automotives dealership.
Police say the body was found in the trunk of a silver Dodge Charger. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials have not determined the race or age of the female at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.