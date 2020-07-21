PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re only three days away from the start of the shortened Phillies season. On Tuesday, first baseman Rhys Hoskins joined Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey for a discussion on the safe resumption of baseball.
Pittsburgh Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington and MLB officials were also part of the virtual roundtable.
They discussed what is being done to keep players safe.
“Lots of things are different, lots of things are weird, but we knew that was gonna be the case,” Hoskins said. “We’re no longer eating in the kitchen, we’re kinda eating outside trying to be as spread out as we can. We’re no longer prepping in the weight room, we’re using the concourse or a large outdoor area to make sure that we can stay socially distant.”
Hoskins also says everyone is wearing masks out of respect for those who have pre-existing conditions.
