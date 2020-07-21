PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Phillies and Live Nation have teamed up for a drive-in concert series at Citizens Bank Park. The four-week series will kick-off Aug. 16 with comedian Bert Kreischer and will continue with a variety of musical and comedy acts through Labor Day Weekend.
Attendees will have a designated parking space at the Citizens Bank Park parking lot, where they can safely watch the show from inside their vehicle.
There will be large video LED screens and audio simulcast on an FM frequency.
Guests can leave their cars to use one of the portable bathrooms. You must wear a mask when leaving your car.
Officials say there will be a buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing.
The series includes the following events:
- Sunday, August 16 – Bert Kreischer
- Wednesday, August 19 – AJR
- Friday, August 21- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
- Saturday, August 22 – The Struts
- Sunday, August 23 – The Front Bottoms
- Tuesday, August 25 – Mt. Joy
- Wednesday, August 26 – Subtronics
- Thursday, September 3 – Smith & Meyers
- Friday, September 4 – Lotus
- Saturday, September 5 – Dark Star Orchestra
- Sunday, September 6 – Dark Star Orchestra
- Monday, September 7 – Michael Blackson & Friends with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff
Presale tickets for Citi Cardmembers begin at noon Tuesday and tickets to the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.
