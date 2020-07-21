HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — More than a thousand additional coronavirus infections were reported in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as health officials worked to stifle a recent spike in cases. The state Health Department said the addition of 1,027 positive cases put the state’s running tally at nearly 103,000.
Pennsylvania’s two biggest cities accounted for about a third of the latest infections, with 139 reported in Allegheny County and Pittsburgh, and 168 in Philadelphia.
There were also 20 additional deaths statewide, making for 7,038 since the pandemic reached Pennsylvania earlier this year.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.