Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials announced Tuesday that there will be a temporary regulatory suspension of requirements for children’s immunizations. The regulations are suspended for two months from the beginning of the school year.
“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, there are risks and difficulties attendant on requiring immunization of children to enter and attend school,” officials said in a statement.
They went on to say the decision was made due to medical visits, including the administering of vaccines, being postponed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The department still stressed that immunizations protect children against the potentially devastating effects of vaccine-preventable diseases.
You must log in to post a comment.