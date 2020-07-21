CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials announced Tuesday that there will be a temporary regulatory suspension of requirements for children’s immunizations. The regulations are suspended for two months from the beginning of the school year.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, there are risks and difficulties attendant on requiring immunization of children to enter and attend school,” officials said in a statement.

They went on to say the decision was made due to medical visits, including the administering of vaccines, being postponed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The department still stressed that immunizations protect children against the potentially devastating effects of vaccine-preventable diseases.

