PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are responding to a building collapse in South Philadelphia, Tuesday afternoon. Officials say work was being done on two vacant houses on the 700 block of Mercy Street when they collapsed just after noon.
Two vacant homes collapsed on the 700 block of Mercy St. in #SouthPhilly while work was being done. @PhillyPolice say all workers escaped the building without getting hurt https://t.co/i0zad3IGZO @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/6SooTFqTLI
Authorities say all workers exited the building without injury.
PECO, PGW and L&I are all on scene.
