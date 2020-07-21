CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are responding to a building collapse in South Philadelphia, Tuesday afternoon. Officials say work was being done on two vacant houses on the 700 block of Mercy Street when they collapsed just after noon.

Authorities say all workers exited the building without injury.

PECO, PGW and L&I are all on scene.

