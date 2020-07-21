NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Police in New Castle County are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in a park. Police were called to Canby Park around 7 a.m. Monday for a reported sexual assault.
The teen victim told police she was walking the park when the suspect approached her, walked alongside her and engaged her in a conversation.
Then, police say the suspect showed a weapon and sexually assaulted the victim.
Police say the suspect is a Black male, approximately 16 to 25 years old, with a thin build and a short haircut.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, white T-shirt under a red, white and blue coat, dark pants and white Nike sneakers.
If you have any information, contact Detective Michelle Burrus at (302)395-8131or email at Michelle.Burrus@newcastlede.gov or call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.
