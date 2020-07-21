CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight. Officers on patrol heard gunshots and found a man shot in the chest on Lancaster and Haverford Avenues in Powelton.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Man Shot, Killed In Possible Robbery In Powelton, Philadelphia Police Say

Police say the victim was holding $30 in his hand. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating the case as a possible robbery.

There is no word yet on any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments