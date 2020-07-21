Man Shot, Killed In Possible Robbery In Powelton, Philadelphia Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight. Officers on patrol heard gunshots and found a man shot in the chest on Lancaster and Haverford Avenues in Powelton.
Police say the victim was holding $30 in his hand. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Police are investigating the case as a possible robbery.
There is no word yet on any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
