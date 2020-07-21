CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 95, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are major delays on Interstate 95 southbound after a fatal car fire forced the closure of all lanes near Center City. Fire crews were called to a car fire on I-95 southbound blocking Exit 22 to the Vine Street Expressway just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a male passenger died in the accident. Another person was pulled out and transported to an area hospital.

All lanes are closed at this time and there is no estimated time for reopening.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

 

Comments