PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are major delays on Interstate 95 southbound after a fatal car fire forced the closure of all lanes near Center City. Fire crews were called to a car fire on I-95 southbound blocking Exit 22 to the Vine Street Expressway just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials say a male passenger died in the accident. Another person was pulled out and transported to an area hospital.
Mass delays and sunglare this morning! This is I-95 South at the Betsy Ross Bridge exit. Delays are stacked due to a minivan vehicle fire blocking the I-95 exit to Vine St Expressway. Drive times are up to 40-50 minutes between Woodhaven and Girard. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/GNzaZc7UY8
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) July 21, 2020
All lanes are closed at this time and there is no estimated time for reopening.
