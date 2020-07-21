MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Many teachers have expressed concerns about returning to the classroom amid the pandemic. Lawyers say they are seeing a rise in calls from educators and other frontline workers about preparing wills.

An amazing educator can also be a terrified one. Mary Strickland has loved teaching for 22 years. The idea of returning to the classroom as COVID-19 continues to spread has prompted action.

“I’m very concerned about my health, about my life, and that’s why my husband and I decided to write our wills,” Strickland said.

Strickland lives in Texas but a local law firm, the Media-based Eckell Sparks, has seen a rise in estate planning inquiries as well.

“I do believe we’ve have had more questions and inquiries from teachers and people who work in education and health care for that matter,” attorney Christopher Brown said.

For educators, the reality of joining the ranks of frontline workers may be sobering, but it’s not a solitary feeling.

“Most recently, it’s the teachers this has become a heightened concern, but people all along since March that have regular contact with the public have been reaching out,” Brown said.

That includes essential workers and people who otherwise may have put off estate planning.

“For a time being we weren’t able to have clients in the office, things like that so I began doing curbside will signings,” Brown said.

Planning for the eventual can be frightening but pandemic or not, Brown says its something every adult should have secured regardless of their line of work or assets.

“If you have small children, that’s going to be your opportunity to designate their legal guardian,” Brown said.

The website Visual Capitalist scored occupations based on their risk for contracting COVID-19. Dental hygienists, for example, had the highest risk with 99; flight attendants 76; and elementary school teachers scored a 54.