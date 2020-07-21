PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At this point in the pandemic, many parents have exhausted all of their ideas on how to keep the kids busy. If you’re tired of hearing “I’m bored,” our Vittoria Woodill has an idea that will really “take off” with your young ones.
If you’re still searching for ways to keep the kids busy and feel you’ve just about exhausted all your options, don’t forget the power of that simple piece of paper.
The Academy of Model Aeronautics has plenty of free projects that will take STEM learning to new heights disguised as planes, balloon rockets and kites for the kids.
“All you need is a paper bag and some string and they fly wonderfully,” said Kyle Jaracz.
Jaracz, AMA’s education director, says you can do the projects at home with a paper plate or even a straw and some string. It will help the whole family learn how things fly while having fun.
So, wonder no more how they get up there, but where your kids can go if they try.
Watch the video for Vittoria Woodill’s full report.
You must log in to post a comment.