NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will lay out a plan to overhaul the nation’s caregiving system. One of Biden’s proposals will be new tax credits for those who care for children, seniors and disabled people.
The former vice president also proposes building tens of thousands of new childcare facilities.
Biden will be giving remarks in New Castle, Delaware on the third plank of his “Build Back Better” economic recovery plan for working families Tuesday afternoon at 1:45 p.m.
He is expected to outline how his plan will build a 21st-century caregiving and education workforce.
