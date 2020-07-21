DOVER, Del. (CBS) — New Jersey has put Delaware back on the list of states under a quarantine warning. Travelers heading from Delaware to New Jersey are being told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
New Jersey Adds 10 States, Including Delaware To Travelers’ Self-Quarantine List
This is the second time Delaware has been on the list.
Gov. John Carney sounded fed up when asked about it on Tuesday.
“I’m mad as hell, frankly. It doesn’t make any sense,” Carney said. “We’re going to be on and off unless we stop testing, and we’re not going to stop testing. We’re going to test particularly where we think that we have an outbreak.”
Carney accused New Jersey of making decisions in autopilot.
He also said Delaware’s COVID-19 stats are improving, and New Jersey should look at them more closely before adding them to a quarantine warning.
