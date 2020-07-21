Comments
PILESGROVE, N.J. (CBS) — Fire crews are battling a massive blaze on a South Jersey farm Monday night. Chopper 3 was over the scene at the Red Bird Egg Farm in Pilesgrove, Salem County.
The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. and reached three alarms.
At least one building has burned to the ground.
There have been no reported injuries to people or transports. There is no word on if any animals were injured.
Multiple agencies are working together to get the fire under control.
