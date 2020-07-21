GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (CBS) — Camden County lawmakers and school officials revealed more of their plans as they evaluate how to start the school year. Both Cherry Hill and Camden City School District officials say their primary focus is the health and safety of everyone that will enter their buildings once schools reopen.

They’re also organizing a system to ensure everyone has the capability to succeed.

While children enjoy what’s left of their summer vacation, Camden County is preparing a solid back to school effort.

“It’s going to be something reviewed I think on a daily basis. It’s going to be very fluid moving forward,” said Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr.

Cherry Hill is working on 100% connectivity for all its students and focusing on a hybrid plan.

“We’re looking at one full day when nobody is in school then two days where cohorts and children are in school and classes being basically broken in half,” said Joe Meloche, Superintendent of the Cherry Hill School District.

Camden City’s school reopening taskforce, which includes parents, teachers and administrators, is considering different options.

“We still need to be flexible and ready to pivot back to full remote learning at any given time because the science tells us this,” said Katrina McCombs, Superintendent of Camden City School District.

What to do next is just as confusing for parents, as they also try to figure out what’s best for their children.

“We’re very unsure of what’s going to happen. We’re thinking of homeschooling,” said Jeany Coira, of Swedesboro.

The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the digital divide between students.

Getting on track was an uphill battle for the City of Camden. At the onset of the pandemic, only 30% of students had Chromebooks and/or internet access. Today, about 92% do. Camden County is working to abolish that divide in all of its districts.

“We are prepared and equipped to ensure that the digital divide is not going to get in the way of learning,” McCombs said.

Camden City will share full details of its reopening plans at next Tuesday’s school board meeting.