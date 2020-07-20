Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rally was held in Center City Philadelphia Monday to raise wages for tipped service workers. Eyewitness News was outside the African American History Museum at 7th and Arch Streets.
The Strike For Black Lives was held in conjunction with the One Fair Wage campaign.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Under federal law, tipped workers can be paid less than the minimum wage.
In Pennsylvania, they can be paid $2.83 an hour.
Activists say tipped workers deserve a higher wage.
According to the campaign, the wages disproportionally affect women and people of color.
You must log in to post a comment.