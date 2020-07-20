Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is dead and two teenagers were injured in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood Monday night. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at 51st Street and Chester Avenue.
Police say the 21-year-old victim was found in a crashed Mercedes. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he later died.
A 14-year-old and 17-year-old were found shot in a separate car at 52nd and Pine Streets.
The 17-year-old was shot in the face and is in critical condition.
The 14-year-old is at CHOP in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
